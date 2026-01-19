It seems like Marathon will launch on March 5

HQ

Although development has been problematic, many are still looking forward to the release of Bungie's Marathon, a series whose latest game was the 30-year-old Marathon Infinity. It was announced three years ago, but there have been continuous reports of troubled development with dropouts, arguments, and an increasingly dissatisfied Sony.

This year, however, it's finally time, and now it seems that the date has been leaked, with Forbes journalist Paul Tassi‬ writing that it's the real deal. The source is a video on the Xbox community page, which was shared in a now-deleted post by u/TheJuiceBaba on Reddit, but what ends up online tends to stay there, and at the time of writing, you can watch the video at this link.

Thus, most signs point to Marathon being released on March 5 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. For those who want something extra, a Deluxe Edition will also be available, and Bungie has previously promised a demo, so hopefully we'll be able to try it out for ourselves soon.

How do you think Marathon will fare? Will it be the next big thing online, or will it struggle to compete in the cutthroat world of online multiplayer shooters?