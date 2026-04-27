Israeli President Isaac Herzog is reluctant to grant Netanyahu a pardon in connection with his corruption trial

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been facing corruption charges in his country for seven years, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust levelled directly against him. The case began to be heard in his country in 2019, and has cast a shadow over him throughout five rounds of voting in the country since then, dividing public opinion on his suitability to lead the country.

The Prime Minister denies the charges against him and has requested a pardon on several occasions from the country's President, Isaac Herzog. A strange move, given that a pardon is not possible until a final verdict has been handed down.

In any case, as reported by Reuters, yesterday the President of Israel stated that until all legal avenues provided for by the country's legislation have been exhausted, he will not consider whether or not to pardon the Prime Minister. Furthermore, the President stated in a communiqué his hope that an agreement would be reached between the parties without his interference.

US President Donald Trump has also asked the Israeli President to grant Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon on several occasions, most recently last March, coinciding with the start of the war with Iran and the invasion of Lebanon, when Netanyahu's trial was suspended. According to the report, Netanyahu is due to appear in court again this week, as the trial, which has been ongoing for more than six years, resumes.