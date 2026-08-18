Israel minister says they should be killing "30 or 40 people in Gaza" every night, because "they're not even people"

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Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security and member of a far-right party, has publicly said he would kill "30 or 40 Gazans" every night because "they are not worthy of life" and "are not even people".

He said it in a podcast with Rom Braslavski, a former hostage by Gaza, criticising that Israel has reduced its attacks on Gaza (but not completely halted: over 1,250 people have been killed in Gaza since the "ceasefire" in October 2025).

"It's no secret I disagree with the prime minister. I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night", Ben-Gvir said. "Not just those who pose an immediate threat — there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn't live. They're not even people."

As AFP reports, Ben-Gvir does not have power of the Israel's army and cannot order strikes, but as Minister of National Security he is in control of the police prisons, with thousands of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank incarcerated, and has reduced the number of food rations they have. In May, he was recorded in a video humiliating activists from the humanitarian flotilla that had been captured by Israel.

Ben-Gvir is part of a far-right movement that criticise the the series of concessions that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made to please Donald Trump, and advocates for the total expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, claiming "all of Gaza is ours".