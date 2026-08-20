Israel Defense Forces admits shooting at Hind Rajab and opens an investigation

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On January 29, 2024, five-year-old Hind Rajab was killed in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces, alongside six of her family members. Investigations by The Washington Post and Sky News revealed that Israeli tanks were near the car in and fired 355 rounds of bullets to a car filled with civilians.

Rajab's case became famous because the girl survived the first attack and called the Palestine Red Crescent Society for help, in a phone call that lasted for hours. Two paramedics were sent to rescue her but were also killed when a tank fired to the ambulance ambulance, despite reportedly having permit by Israeli army to reach the site and rescue Hind.

Israel had always denied that the IDF were responsible for the attack, until now, when they have announced an internal investigation on her death. "After examining the findings (of the preliminary investigation) and due to alleged deficiencies in the coordination of the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance's deployment, it has been decided to open a criminal investigation into this incident. The findings of the investigation indicate that IDF troops fired on a vehicle that was approaching them", the IDF wrote.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, a movie chronicling her murder, using her real voice from the point of view of the Red Crescent volunteers, was released in 2025.

The Israeli army has also announced investigations of the killing of 15 aid workers in ambulances on March 2025, but has not opened the investigations of the killings of other humanitarian workers, including the attack on a convoy by the World Central Kitchen in April 2024 that killed seven people.