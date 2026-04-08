Israel backs Trump's Iran ceasefire, but excludes Lebanon

HQ

Israel has endorsed the two-week ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump in the ongoing conflict with Iran, but made clear that the pause will not extend to operations in Lebanon.

According to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel supports the US decision provided Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and halts attacks against the United States, Israel and regional allies.

Despite backing the pause, Israel signalled that its military campaign in Lebanon will continue. The country has been heavily involved in the conflict after Hezbollah launched attacks in support of Iran, prompting a large-scale Israeli response.

The war has already caused significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran said ​on Wednesday negotiations with the US would begin on Friday, April 10 in Islamabad.