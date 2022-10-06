Is your PC ready for Dead Space Remake?

This week we finally got a proper trailer for the upcoming Dead Space Remake, showing off plenty of gameplay. The horror action-adventure launches on January 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and is also coming for PC. As it seems to be quite the looker, we assumed it would take a beefy computer to run it well, and now the official system requirements have been revealed.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Window 10 64-bit +
Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 50 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Window 10 64-bit +
Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 50 GB available space
Is you PC up to the task of running Dead Space Remake in a satisfying way?