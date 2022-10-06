Is your PC ready for Dead Space Remake?

HQ

HQ

This week we finally got a proper trailer for the upcoming Dead Space Remake, showing off plenty of gameplay. The horror action-adventure launches on January 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and is also coming for PC. As it seems to be quite the looker, we assumed it would take a beefy computer to run it well, and now the official system requirements have been revealed.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Is you PC up to the task of running Dead Space Remake in a satisfying way?