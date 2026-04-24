Is Xbox back? We discuss on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

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TGIF, right? With the weekend edging ever closer, we're back for another The Gamereactor Show episode, our first in a few weeks. On today's instalment, the 87th overall, Alex and I spend some time discussing the latest developments at Xbox and how the recent open letter from Asha Sharma and Matt Booty paints an interesting picture for the future of the gaming brand.

From a return to exclusivity, high hopes for Project Helix, more frequent updates and a grander focus on listening to community feedback, a reduction to Game Pass costs, and the complete dissolution of Microsoft Gaming and a commitment to Xbox, it all seems to be going in the right direction for the iconic green team.

To hear our thoughts on the matter, you can catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your favourite podcast provider of choice, be this Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.