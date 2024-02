HQ

It's not just a new chapter that's on the way for Dead by Daylight. For a limited time, the hard rock band Iron Maiden will pay a visit to the game. We are talking about no major changes per se, but rather a new home screen and some alternative looks. Eddie appears in different guises of different killers, so if you're a true fan of the game and the band, you might be able to motivate yourself to cough up a small penny to show it off to everyone.