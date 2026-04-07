Iran government will take final decision about World Cup participation: Chances of playing in US are "very low"

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Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Ahmad Donyamali is waiting for a response from FIFA to make a final decision about their involvement in World Cup, where they are currently scheduled to play three group stage matches in the United States, against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and against Egypt in Seattle.

"If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded", Donyamali said to Anadolu news agency in Turkey last Sunday. He is referring to a request to move their World Cup games from United States to Mexico, and while Iran has seemingly not received an answer, FIFA president Gianni Infantini has confirmed that a relocation is not being considered and the games will take place where announced, "where they should be according to the law".

Donyalami confirmed that the team will be ready, but the final decision will be made by the government. He said that security guarantees for their players and staff in the United States are "questionable" and "under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the U.S. is very low.

"But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government ⁠will ​make the decision on Iran's participation in the World ​Cup".