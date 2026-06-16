Iran coach denounces they are the most oppressed team in the history of the World Cup

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Iran finally made their debut at World Cup in Los Angeles, a match that took place without incidents after months of uncertainty about Iran's participation in the football competition in the United States while the war has been taking place since February 28, potentially ending this Friday, June 19, if the peace deal announced between Washington and Tehran is respected.

The match ended up being one of the most thrilling so far, ending 2-2 with New Zealand taking an early lead but Iran equalising, leaving the door open for surprises (the other match in Group G between Belgium and Egypt also ended in a draw).

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei denounced in his press conference the treatment received by the team when entering the country, calling it a "logistical disaster". "I would say that the Iranian national team is perhaps the most oppressed team in the history of the international stage. The president of the federation isn't here. The team director isn't here. The team's internal director isn't here. The media isn't here", said Ghalenoei (via RCM Sport), referring to Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj, Director Mehdi Kharati, Secretary-General of the Federation, Hedayat Mombini, and Media Director Mohsen Motamedkia, all of them denied visas by the United States.

"The way we were treated, both upon our late arrival and before and after the match, I think the situation is getting more complicated every day".

Political protest in the stadium against the Iranian regime

Iranian players are encountering bigger difficulties than most other teams. RMC Sport also reported that two players of the team, including the captain Mehdi Taremi, were subject to enhanced security checks in the Los Angeles airport when they flying back to their headquarters in Mexico the same day of the match, and while the rest of players were on the plane, they were still in the security checks, causing a delay in the flight.

The match was also an opportunity for the large community of Iranian people in Los Angeles (sometimes called "Tehrangeles") to protest against the regime, with many displaying flags with a lion carrying a sword, flags from the pre-Islamic Revolution of 1979, that started the Khomeinism. All Iran supporters in the stadium were immigrants or sons of immigrants, as no Iranian people was allowed to travel to the United States.

Before the match, Iranian Minister of Sports, Ahmed Donyamali, threatened to suspend the rest of matches if there were chants or political demonstrations in the stands, but despite carrying flags, the match took place without incidents.