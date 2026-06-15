"Let the oil flow" says Trump as US Iran deal agree tentative peace deal

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Following months of conflict, the US and Iran have agreed a tentative peace deal. The two countries have been negotiating peace for some time, with US President Donald Trump often posting on social media that a deal was almost ready, only to then go back on that statement and make serious threats against the Iranian government.

As per Sky News, the deal will see the Strait of Hormuz reopen, with the US blockade of Iran also coming to an end. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the deal would officially be signed in Switzerland on Friday. This is also the day that the Strait is expected to be reopened, with Trump saying "ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Elsewhere in the Middle East, it seems the peace from the US has not persuaded Israel to opt for a similar deal. To Israel, nothing has changed, says Sky News Middle East correspondent Adam Parsons. It seems conflict will therefore continue with Lebanon, but soon Israel's strongest ally and staunchest defender in the US will be backing out, for now.