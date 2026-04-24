iPhone Ultra has a hefty price, but it comes without MagSafe Charging and LED Flash

HQ

Apple's iPhone Ultra is the company's first foldable, and it has to perform a balancing act to optimise the number of features it can offer, against the physical constraints emanating from its desire to retain an overall slim profile, as reported by WCCFTech.

According to the latest metal dummy units, these compromises apparently extend to the iPhone Ultra's lack of MagSafe charging support and a dedicated LED flash. These are pretty significant compromises in a device that is expected to cost around $2,000.

Furthermore, the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) used within the iPhone Ultra's foldable display is likely to sport variable thickness, with the folding area rendered thinner than the rest of the display. And to stabilise the display's neutral layer, Apple might use Optically Clear Adhesive (OCA), which exhibits viscoelasticity (it remains malleable during slow bending).

Apparently, the internal screen on the device is expected to be the size of an iPad, replete with a wider aspect ratio, while the outer screen would resemble the size of the display on a small iPhone.