Invincible VS shows off brutal Omni-Man gameplay at EVO

Skybound Games has unveiled a brutal new Invincible VS gameplay trailer at EVO, putting Omni-Man in the spotlight with a devastating moveset voiced by J.K. Simmons.

Skybound Games took the opportunity during EVO to showcase a brand-new gameplay trailer for its upcoming brutal fighting game Invincible VS. At the centre of attention was none other than Omni-Man, AKA Nolan Grayson, ready to deliver some serious punishment. His moveset is a merciless arsenal of punches and kicks, fast, bone-crushing, and perfectly calculated.

Of course, the voice is once again provided by J.K. Simmons, just as in the TV series. Invincible VS is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime next year, retaining its signature bloody aesthetic, as it should. Mature-rated, raw, and absolutely fantastic. Check out the trailer below.

Is Invincible VS something you're looking forward to?

