Invincible VS celebrates hitting one million players

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In just under two weeks, Invincible VS, the new fighting game based on the Invincible comics and Amazon Prime animated series, has hit one million players. This is a major milestone for Skybound Entertainment's first in-house development studio Quarter Up, proving people simply love Invincible these days.

It's worth noting that the achievement being celebrated is one million players rather than one million copies sold, as in a press release Skybound notes that the data includes players from the open beta which launched on the 9th of April. However, we're sure it won't be long before the game gets this sales figure, too.

Now, the developers are committing to the game's future. With a million players, that's a lot of people looking forward to the game's upcoming DLCs, and content updates. Balance patches are also on the cards, as Invincible VS looks to keep a level playing field for all of its fighters, no matter how strong they are in the comics and show.