Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Erica

Interactive thriller Erica is available on iOS now

The FMV game has launched earlier than initially scheduled.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The narrative adventure Erica has been made available on iOS, developer Flavourworks has announced.

The team has been working on the iOS version for a while now, and it wasmentionedthat Erica was scheduled to release on iOS on Friday. But apparently, the development went really well and faster than expected, because just a couple of hours ago, they posted another tweet:

"A little ahead of schedule but excited that #EricaiOS is now live in the App Store!"

The app is free to download, but to unlock the full game it costs $2.99.

If you don't know yet, Erica is a FMV game with a strong emphasis on narrative choice and consequence. You can check here for our original PS4 review written back in 2019.

Erica

Related texts

EricaScore

Erica
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It's dense, gripping, and very much worth the wait - we can't wait to see what Flavourworks does next."

Erica has a surprise launch

Erica has a surprise launch
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

Gamescom Opening Night Live had a surprise up its sleeve, and we have a release trailer to go with the arrival.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy