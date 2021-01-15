Interactive thriller Erica is available on iOS now

You're watching Advertisements

The narrative adventure Erica has been made available on iOS, developer Flavourworks has announced.

The team has been working on the iOS version for a while now, and it wasmentionedthat Erica was scheduled to release on iOS on Friday. But apparently, the development went really well and faster than expected, because just a couple of hours ago, they posted another tweet:

"A little ahead of schedule but excited that #EricaiOS is now live in the App Store!"

The app is free to download, but to unlock the full game it costs $2.99.

If you don't know yet, Erica is a FMV game with a strong emphasis on narrative choice and consequence. You can check here for our original PS4 review written back in 2019.