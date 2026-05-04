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Inter Milan achieved their 21st league title after beatinh Parma 2-0, confirmed champions as they stand 12 points clear of Napoli with 9 points still to go. Inter's hasn't had it easy lately, with disappointments in Champions League (thrashed 5-0 in the final last year, and eliminated before round of 16 by Bodo/Glimt), and last year they lost the league title to Napoli by only one point.

This season they have been more efficient, at least in the domestic competition, winning 26 matches, losing 5 and drawing 4 with three matches to go, and scoring 82 goals (23 more than the second most goal-scoring team, Como, fifth in the league), with Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram being the top goal scorers.

Inter Milan, which already won the league title in 2023/24 and 2020/21, have a long way to catch up Juventus, who won the league title a record 36 times, but they Turin team hasn't won an scudetto since 2019/20. Juventus' fight is now finishing fourth in the league and securing Champions League next season.