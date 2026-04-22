Inter Milan achieve one of the comebacks of the year in the Coppa Italia against Como

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Inter Milan have achieved one of the comebacks of the year at the Coppa Italia semi-finals, beating Como 3-2 in the second leg, after the first leg ended 0-0. Inter was losing at home two goals down, after Baturina and Luca Da Cunha scored in the first half and right at the start of the second half.

But in the last 20 minutes everything changed, including two goals in the 86th and 89th minutes to turns the scoreboard upside down: a brace by Calhanoglu and Sucic took Inter into the Coppa final.

This was just the second comeback by Inter against Como this month, after going from 2-0 to 3-4 in the Serie A on April 12. Inter stands 12 points clear of Milan and will win the Scudetto shortly, and awaits rival from the other semi-final in the Coppa (between Lazio and Atalanta, playing tonight with a current aggregate score of 2-2) hoping to lift their second Italian Cup this decade after 2022 and 2023.