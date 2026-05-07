Intelligence sources: Kremlin expands hunt for dissenters at home and abroad

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According to reports, Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime have intensified their efforts to identify and detain opposition figures within the country. Specifically, those who are considered to support Ukraine and oppose the invasion that began more than four years ago.

According to Western intelligence sources, the Kremlin's definition has broadened slightly and now includes Russian dissidents as well as those with foreign backgrounds and ties to the Ukrainian resistance.

Several cases in Europe are highlighted in the report, including that of Vladimir Osetjkin, a well-known human rights activist, who reportedly survived an assassination attempt in France last year, where four suspects from Dagestan were arrested.

Similar plots are said to have been thwarted in other countries, such as Poland and Germany.

The report also highlights a Russian defector and former pilot in the country's defense forces, who was killed by suspected Russian agents in Spain two years ago. The Kremlin has not yet commented on the information.