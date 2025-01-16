Insomniac's Spider-Man is heading to Marvel Rivals

HQ

Marvel Rivals is getting a fresh look for its web-slinging superhero, as Insomniac's Spider-Man is heading to the game later this month.

This was confirmed via Marvel Rivals' social accounts, and it ties into the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC on the 30th of January. "The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolizes Spider-Man's true grit as a hero," reads the social post.

The suit seems to blend right in with the rest of the costumes in Marvel Rivals, and it is also mentioned that the suit is unlockable, but then says you grab it from the store, so we're guessing that it won't be able to be earned like some other skins, and you'll have to buy it if you want to swing around as your favourite video game Spidey.