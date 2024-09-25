Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions to arrive on Disney+ in December

While we can all boot up Disney+ today to watch 2024's biggest film, Inside Out 2, as part of our subscription, we can also look forward to more Inside Out goodness at the tail end of the year.

The spinoff animated series Dream Productions is set to arrive on Disney+ this December on the 11th. The show will feature returning beloved stars including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, and so forth, and as for what the series will be about, you can see the synopsis below.

Synopsis: "Taking place in between the events of "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2," "Dream Productions" is an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions."

Dream Productions will debut on December 11, and this will be followed up by a different Pixar series called Win or Lose on February 19, 2025.