Infantino reveals that "the biggest stars in the world" will perform in halftime show of the World Cup final

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United States' influence in the World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, but with more games played in the US, including the final on July 19 in New York, will be felt with the first-ever halftime show, a staple in most sports leagues in the US, that mix sports with entertainment, bringing in huge artists to perform during halftime, often to worldwide impact (like Bad Bunny's performance during Super Bowl earlier this year).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed this week in an interview with Semafor that for the first time, World Cup will have a halftime show during the final, played at the MetLife Stadium. However, he did not reveal the artist, but will be "several", more than one, and the "biggest in the world".

He did confirm that Chris Martin and Coldplay will be the "curators" of the show, but that doesn't mean they will perform, rather they would be the ones choosing the artists and leading the creative work that will tie all performers together.

Last year, UEFA also brought musical performances for the Champions League final, but not during halftime, but before the match: Linkin Park performed at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and it was confirmed that The Killers will perform before the final this year, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, kicking off at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST.