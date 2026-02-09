HQ

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show was never going to be just a musical spectacle. While the performance delivered his biggest hits to one of the largest audiences in television history, it also carried a clear political message: subtle in form, but unmistakable in intent. So here's everything you need to know about Bad Bunny's political statement at the Super Bowl.

A broader definition of America:

The most overt political moment came near the end of the show. Bad Bunny referenced "America" not as a single country, but as a continent, naming nations across Latin America alongside the United States and Canada. The message reframed patriotism as something collective and transnational, pushing back against a US-centric interpretation of American identity. The visual reinforced the idea. A football displayed the phrase "Together We Are America," leaving little doubt about the intended meaning: unity across borders rather than division by them.

Why language mattered:

Although much of the performance was in Spanish, Bad Bunny briefly switched to English for his closing words. The choice appeared intentional, aimed at ensuring the message reached the widest possible audience. The transition underscored the idea that the statement was not exclusionary, but inclusive (addressed to English) and Spanish-speaking viewers alike.

The political context behind the performance:

Bad Bunny has a long history of political engagement, particularly on issues related to immigration and Latino identity in the United States. He has previously criticized US immigration enforcement, supported anti-ICE activism, and spoken openly about concerns over Latino communities being targeted or harassed. That background gave additional weight to the halftime message. While no political figures or institutions were named, the themes of unity, migration, and shared identity aligned closely with his past statements and actions.

Reaction and backlash:

The performance quickly drew polarized reactions. Many praised Bad Bunny for using the Super Bowl's massive platform to challenge narrow definitions of nationalism. However, some, including President Donald Trump, condemned the show, framing it as un-American and inappropriate for the event. The backlash itself reinforced the political nature of the moment, turning the halftime show into a flashpoint in ongoing cultural and political debates.

Trump on Truth Social:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This "Show" is just a "slap in the face" to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.

