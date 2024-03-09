Indie studio Deviation Games has now shut down

HQ

Indie studio and PlayStation partner Deviation Games has now shut down operations. The studio, which was founded by a group of veterans from Treyarch Games, has been struggling for some time and during the last year, several of the staff were laid off.

It has been confirmed on LinkedIn that the studio has closed down and that staff are now looking for new jobs and challenges.

Senior Character/Creature Artist Alec Hunstad posted:"After the closure of Deviation Games last Friday, I'm actively seeking Senior Character Artist roles. Looking forward to landing somewhere awesome".

Deviation Studios was founded in 2020 by Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony, and in 2021 it was announced that it had begun a collaboration with Sony and was working on a platform-exclusive game. In 2022, however, Blundell left the studio, and the game they were working on will most likely never see the light of day.