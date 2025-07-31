India withdraws from semi-final cricket game with Pakistan for "national pride"

HQ

The India-Pakistan crisis from last spring, with the two countries on the brink of war after an Islamic terrorist attack on Jammu and Kashmir responded by the closure of borders and a retaliation missile strike from India, may have de-escalated after a cease-fire was reached last May, but tension is still high between countries, and India has decided to withdraw from the semi-finals of the cricket World Championship of Legends (WCL).

It would have been the first time both nations clashed at an international game of cricket since 2013. However, the national Indian team refused to play it in protest, citing "pride for the nation". The result was set to take place in Birmingham. As a result, Pakistan reaches the final and will face South Africa or Australia.

Here's the statement sent by the national Indian team (via Znews): "With a heavy heart, India Champions have decided to withdraw from the semi-final match against Pakistan. This decision wasn't made lightly. While we live and breathe cricket, our players have faced emotional turmoil and misplaced judgment when all they've ever carried is pride for the nation".

"We may step away from this match, but not from our principles. Country over game. Integrity over everything."