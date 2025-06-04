Pakistan opens door to dialogue with India, but on its terms

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Pakistan's foreign minister has reiterated on Wednesday openness to talks with India following last month's brief but intense military exchange between the nuclear-armed neighbours, their worst military conflict in decades.

While expressing readiness for dialogue, he emphasised that the initiative must come from New Delhi and cover a broader range of issues beyond security. Meanwhile, the two neighbours remain at odds over Kashmir, water rights, and the scope of future negotiations.