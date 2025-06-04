Pakistan opens door to dialogue with India, but on its terms

Dansk
The latest news on India and Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign minister has reiterated on Wednesday openness to talks with India following last month's brief but intense military exchange between the nuclear-armed neighbours, their worst military conflict in decades.
While expressing readiness for dialogue, he emphasised that the initiative must come from New Delhi and cover a broader range of issues beyond security. Meanwhile, the two neighbours remain at odds over Kashmir, water rights, and the scope of future negotiations.