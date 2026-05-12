India sets blazing record with the 50 hottest cities in April

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While there's firm scientific proof for a firm, even rise in temperature across the globe, there are also massive spikes in hot weather, and recently climatologists noticed something quite extraordinary, and unnerving.

As CNN reports, the AQI index monitoring air quality noticed, that in the month of April, particularly in April, the 50 hottest cities on the planet were all in just one country: India.

"On April 27, 2026, something that has no modern precedent happened across global weather data. When AQI.in compiled its daily heat index, every single one of the world top hottest cities was located inside India. Not one entry from the Middle East. Not one from sub-Saharan Africa. Not one from Australia. India occupied the entire list, from rank 1 to rank 50. This is not a normal April. And it demands a serious, data-grounded reckoning," AQI says.

The 50 cities all shared a temperature above 37.5°C, core human body temperature, and is therefore described as a "mass public health risk."

At the top of the list we find Banda, where it was 34.7 at its coolest, meaning well into the night. The Indian subcontinent has always had hot summers, and even April flashes, but this is being presented as in a different league, even if the datapoint is just one day.

"April heatwaves of this intensity across this many cities simultaneously are not historically typical of the Indian subcontinent. India has always had hot summers. But the geographic spread, the duration, and the concurrence of multiple regions crossing extreme thresholds on the same day have all been intensifying. One day's data cannot establish a trend alone — but it is a data point within a pattern that climate scientists have been documenting with increasing urgency."