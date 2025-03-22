IMDB hides the ratings for Disney's Snow White

HQ

Controversy has followed the live-action adaptation of Snow White, and after its premiere a few days ago, the online hate has intensified—something that has now prompted IMDb to pull the brakes. In an attempt to curb the spiral of negativity, the site has completely hidden the film's rating, which at the time had dropped to a near-historically low 2.3.

The reason is said to be an alleged organized campaign where internet trolls deliberately gave the film the lowest possible rating to drag down its average. It's considered unlikely that so many moviegoers would be that dissatisfied with the film so soon after the premiere.

So far, the press has been fairly negative toward Snow White, with only a handful of outlets actually praising it. Most criticism has been aimed at the heavy CGI and the watered-down storyline. On the other hand, the music and singing have generally been highlighted as the film's strongest elements—largely thanks to Zegler's talent.

What do you think about IMDb hiding the film's rating this way? Good or bad?