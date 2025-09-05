IFA 2025: Lepro announces world's first AI lighting collection

HQ

Smart lighting is becoming increasingly popular, as people begin to bring more and more smart products into their home. These devices connect to hubs or AI systems like Apple or Google Home and enable you to turn on lights (or even adjust heating levels) by simply asking Siri, Gemini, Alexa, and so forth to do the hard work. While this is helpful, sometimes connecting everything to one core system can be a nuisance and lead to issues, which is why Lepro has come up with a rather intuitive idea.

As part of IFA 2025, the technology maker has revealed a line of AI lights, which are described as the world's first of its kind. Essentially, they operate very much like regular smart lights, except you don't need to connect them in the same way as Philips Hue or Nanoleaf, as once set up you can directly speak with the lights to customise lighting levels, switch them on and off, and so forth, all by simply saying "Hey Lepro" as the initiation command.

In total, four products have been announced and these are the TB1-Pro table lamp, the S1-Pro LED strip, the N1-Pro rope light, and the OE1-Pro slim smart floor lamp. All four devices come with the AI-incorporation for hands-free control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a modern design too.

Exact launch plans have yet to be announced, but Lepro intends to debut the first wave of products in North America later this year for an unannounced price range, before then coming to additional regions around the world.

