"If your instinct is to use AI, you shouldn't be a writer," says Seth Rogen

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Hollywood and AI have what you might call an interesting relationship. Some AI lovers believe Hollywood will be destroyed by the technology. Some folks in Hollywood see AI as a tool, and others don't want anything to do with it. It seems Seth Rogen falls into the latter camp, as he calls out AI slop videos and writers using AI in a new video.

Speaking to Brut America, Rogen said that whenever he sees a video on Instagram saying that "Hollywood is cooked,"that it turns out to be "the most stupid dog shit I've ever seen in my life." Safe to say he doesn't think Hollywood is cooked, then, but he does hope that writers wanting to break into the industry don't turn to AI for their creative vice.

"If your instinct is to use AI and not go through that process, you shouldn't be a writer, right?" Rogen poses. "Because then you're not writing. And if you don't want to go through that process, you shouldn't be a writer. The whole idea of a tool that makes me write less is not appealing to me, because I like writing."

Brut was speaking to Rogen about Tangled, a new animated movie he put forward about someone losing their mother to Alzheimer's. It's an experience that cannot be recreated through a machine writing, but even if you're not writing about extreme grief, getting AI to do the job for you isn't going to win you any bonus points with Seth Rogen.