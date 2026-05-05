If there's one thing Gen Alpha and Baby Boomers can agree on, it's apparently loving The Mandalorian

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Star Wars day may be officially behind us, but one of the largest cinematic franchises in the world isn't just going to disappear because it's no longer the 4th of May. In fact, people stream Star Wars movies and shows all year, just in case you didn't know, and some new data dropped on what kind of content from a galaxy far, far away people are enjoying these days.

The latest Nielsen data (via Variety) mostly covers 2025, as it's a bit soon to see what people were watching yesterday. However, on the top streamed titles for the 4th of May, 2025, we see Andor atop the list, followed by A New Hope, then The Phantom Menace. Interestingly, none of the sequel movies ended up on the top 10 most-watched list from Nielsen's data.

Nor are the new movies the favourite titles of any generation. As we step into this year, we see that for the first quarter, The Mandalorian and Andor impressed the most. Gen Alpha and Baby Boomers love Mando most, while Millennials and Gen X prefer Andor as their Star Wars show of choice. Gen Z is the only outlier, preferring Star Wars: The Clone Wars most of all.

How did you spend May the 4th this year?