Idris Elba is chased by a lion in the Beast trailer

HQ

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has been battling for the title of "King of the Savannah" in the latest trailer for Beast, a survival thriller in which Elba's character and his two daughters are caught in the African heat alongside poachers and a stubborn lion. Everest director Baltasar Kormákur is set to direct the film, which will have its premiere on August 19 this year.

Here is the synopsis for the movie: "Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them."

Check out the trailer for Beast below.