      news

      Idris Elba is chased by a lion in the Beast trailer

      The survival thriller movie premieres this August.

      HQ

      The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has been battling for the title of "King of the Savannah" in the latest trailer for Beast, a survival thriller in which Elba's character and his two daughters are caught in the African heat alongside poachers and a stubborn lion. Everest director Baltasar Kormákur is set to direct the film, which will have its premiere on August 19 this year.

      Here is the synopsis for the movie: "Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them."

      Check out the trailer for Beast below.

