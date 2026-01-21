Ice Cube's War of the Worlds, Snow White lead Razzie nominations
The worst films of 2025 are being given their (dis)honours at the Razzies.
Awards season is pretty much upon us. We've already had the Golden Globes, and as we look towards the official Oscars nominations, we've also got a fresh list of nominees from another long-running ceremony which sets itself apart from the others by crowning the worst films of a given year. That's right, the Razzies are around the corner.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations this year seem to be a two-horse race between Ice Cube's War of the Worlds adaptation on Amazon Prime, and the Snow White reboot starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. They're both up for worst picture, Cube himself is a nominee for worst actor, while the "artificial dwarves" of the Snow White flick have a worst supporting actor nod.
The films are also up for worst remake, worst screen combo, worst director, and screenplay. The worst picture race is also filled out by Hurry Up Tomorrow (starring The Weeknd), Star Trek: Section 31, and The Electric State. If you want the full nominees list, seeing where 2025 bombs like Tron: Ares and The Alto Knights ended up, check it out below:
Worst Picture
- The Electric State
- Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Disney's Snow White (2025)
- Star Trek: Section 31
- War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Actor
- Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands
- Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds
- Scott Eastwood / Alarum
- Jared Leto / Tron: Ares
- Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
- Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts
- Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands
- Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth
- Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard
- Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
- Five Nights At Freddy's 2
- Smurfs (2025)
- Snow White (2025)
- War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Supporting Actress
- Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard
- Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2
- Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers
- Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31
- Isis Valverde / Alarum
Worst Supporting Actor
- All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
- Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers
- Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard
- Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid
- Sylvester Stallone / Alarum
Worst Screen Combo
- All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
- James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)
- Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)
- Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights
- The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
- Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)
- Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31
- The Russo Brothers / The Electric State
- Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)
Worst Screenplay
- The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
- Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
- Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
- Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
- War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.