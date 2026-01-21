Ice Cube's War of the Worlds, Snow White lead Razzie nominations

Awards season is pretty much upon us. We've already had the Golden Globes, and as we look towards the official Oscars nominations, we've also got a fresh list of nominees from another long-running ceremony which sets itself apart from the others by crowning the worst films of a given year. That's right, the Razzies are around the corner.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations this year seem to be a two-horse race between Ice Cube's War of the Worlds adaptation on Amazon Prime, and the Snow White reboot starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. They're both up for worst picture, Cube himself is a nominee for worst actor, while the "artificial dwarves" of the Snow White flick have a worst supporting actor nod.

The films are also up for worst remake, worst screen combo, worst director, and screenplay. The worst picture race is also filled out by Hurry Up Tomorrow (starring The Weeknd), Star Trek: Section 31, and The Electric State. If you want the full nominees list, seeing where 2025 bombs like Tron: Ares and The Alto Knights ended up, check it out below:

Worst Picture



The Electric State



Hurry Up Tomorrow



Disney's Snow White (2025)



Star Trek: Section 31



War Of The Worlds (2025)



Worst Actor



Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands



Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds



Scott Eastwood / Alarum



Jared Leto / Tron: Ares



Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow



Worst Actress



Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts



Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands



Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth



Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard



Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31



Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel



I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)



Five Nights At Freddy's 2



Smurfs (2025)



Snow White (2025)



War Of The Worlds (2025)



Worst Supporting Actress



Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard



Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2



Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers



Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31



Isis Valverde / Alarum



Worst Supporting Actor



All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)



Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers



Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard



Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid



Sylvester Stallone / Alarum



Worst Screen Combo



All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)



James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)



Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)



Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights



The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow



Worst Director



Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)



Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31



The Russo Brothers / The Electric State



Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow



Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)



Worst Screenplay