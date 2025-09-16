Ice Cube defends the worst movie of the year: War of the Worlds

We here at Gamereactor consider Amazon Prime Video's interpretation of H.G. Wells' literary classic starring Ice Cube to be by far the worst film of the year so far and I personally find it hard to see how anything will be able to top War of the Worlds in terms of pure, raw, concentrated ugliness for the rest of the year.

The lead actor Ice Cube has seen all the low ratings, all the cuts, and has chosen to face it by highlighting while talking to streamer Kai Cenat the fact that the film was recorded with a webcam, during the Covid lockdown almost five years ago.

"This is a movie I did in 2020 during the pandemic, five years ago. We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So, the director wasn't in there, none of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie. It's pandemic time. That's why it's only the computer screen. But really, if shit went down, everybody would only have their screen to look at."

