Ian McKellen may be set for a return as Gandalf

Rumours around the Lord of the Rings franchise are swirling, as Sir Ian McKellen has commented in a recent interview that he was contacted to reprise his iconic role as Gandalf.

According to a tweet from IGN, there's lots of news circulating:

So there you have it - there may be more Lord of the Rings films on the way, and it looks like at least one big name might be returning with them.

