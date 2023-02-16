I Am Legend sequel will better represent the original book

Akiva Goldman recently spoke about his return to Warner Bros. and confirmed the next two projects he'll be working on. One of these films is a sequel to Constantine with Keanu Reeves, while another is a less-expected movie in the form of an I Am Legend sequel starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

We have known about the I Am Legend sequel for a while, but these are the first confirmed details we're getting of it. According to Deadline, the I Am Legend sequel will take place decades after the original film, and will be inspired by The Last of Us."I'm obsessed with The Last of Us," Goldman said. "Where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?"

You may be wondering how on earth Smith survived the blast at the end of the original I Am Legend, and the answer is admittedly a bit convoluted. Rather than carry on without Smith, the sequel will canonize the alternate ending to the original, and will focus more on the original questions posed by the Richard Matheson book.

"We trace back to the original Matheson book," Goldman continued. "And the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man's time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text."