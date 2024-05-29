Mechanical keyboard, membrane keyboard or the 'zero-lattice' trend? The truth is that the choice of a keyboard nowadays is complicated given the variety on offer, but at the same time very personal and should therefore only be based on own tests and experiences.

In my specific story, in case it is a reference for you or if you have felt similar, it was very difficult for me to make the leap to mechanical keys. Yes, it is supposed to increase efficiency, that the feeling is better and that you end up being even faster, whether playing or... typing, which after all is what I do most of my day. However, mechanical keys with too much travel caused double-taps and errors, so in the end I always worked better with my old, cheap HP membrane, ironically, and not with the latest 200 euro novelty from brands like SteelSeries or Corsair.

Disclaimer: awesome custom red keys are NOT included :)

Until I tried HyperX's Alloy. For the past two years, the small and very comfortable Alloy Origins 65 has been my work and gaming keyboard, precisely because I found the switch travel much more pleasant and effective, and it didn't detect so many errors. That's the most important thing, and the reason why you eventually get attached to a particular brand. But while the form factor is very efficient for typing and much more ergonomic for my wrists and shoulder, I also ended up missing the numeric keypad for filling in forms and doing maths at full speed.

So, I just needed to try the full keyboard, and luckily the last few weeks I've done just that with their latest model, the brand-new, full-size HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard - and what a treat it is!

The feel is pretty similar to previous models. At first I noticed that the space bar, which as you know grips at two points, made too much noise (very high-pitched, too) and I thought this was going to be one of my main gripes and something that had even become worse. However, to my surprise, it seems to be an issue associated with it being brand new, fresh out of the box and out of the cloth bag, because within two days there was no trace of that all-important distraction every time I smashed it with my right thumb.

From there, perfect performance and superior smoothness. When HP takes it back, I'll buy it immediately.

I also tried tinkering with the parts that can be changed or customised. The keys, with the included tweezers, are easily removed for cleaning or to be replaced by custom versions, like the red keys you see in the pictures, which I borrowed from my good 'ol Origins 65.

Also, it is possible to lift the entire faceplate by simply lifting from one corner. The first time I was scared because I did it unintentionally, but then I understood its purpose. HyperX offers alternative coloured faceplates to switch easily with a gesture, and the same can be done with the volume knob or the 'metallic' badge.

Everything else has improved. The generous braided cable, the tilt-friendly posture, the additional controls, the chassis material... and the lighting too, if that's what you care about. To go a step beyond all the disco-like RBG LED light options we're used to on gaming keyboards, the Alloy Rise includes an ambient light sensor, like the one on your phone, Switch or laptop, to automatically change the intensity, for example in dark environments. It sounds silly, but it's also a good thing.

All in all, I find it hard to find a downside. The only one comes at the software level and therefore can't be blamed on the physical product itself. Despite the fact that OMEN and HyperX have consolidated their merger in the laptops they have been launching in recent months, this keyboard still insists on using HyperX's application, instead of automatically integrating into the OMEN Gaming Hub, which would be logical and expected at this point. Again, something minor and even solvable with an update.

Otherwise, this is and will remain my main keyboard for years to come. Solid but smooth, customisable and with the feel I ask of it, no matter how much of a gaming keyboard it is. The HyperX Alloy Rise is all about value and competes with the other exponents of its range with feel and personality.