Hungry, hungry hippos are on the loose in the latest adaptation you didn't ask for

There have been all manner of weird adaptations happening as of late, all as Hollywood hunts and grabs anything that it can with a shred of IP value. Perhaps this effort has gone too far though...

A first trailer has been revealed for Hungry, a feature-length adaptation of the iconic game Hungry, Hungry, Hippos, and yes, you guessed it, the flick follows a bunch of people as they attempt to survive rampaging and famished hippos.

Written and directed by One Shot's James Nunn, this film stars Madison Davenport, Tracey Bonner, Joaquim de Almeida, Michel Curiel, Jim Meskimen, Samantha Coughlan, Olivia Bernstone, and River Codack.

As for what the film looks to explore, the plot outlines explains: "Set in the mysterious and dangerous landscape of the south-eastern American swamplands, a group of tourists embark on a boat tour. Unaware of the dangers of the bayou, they venture off the beaten path, lured by the promise of an exclusive adventure. Little do they know that their journey will turn into a fight for survival against a ravenous hippopotamus hiding in the depths. Hungry is a pulse-pounding survival thriller depicting the impossible struggle against one of nature's most powerful beings."

Coming to VOD in June and then to the Sky Cinema platform for any users of the service in September, you can see a trailer for Hungry below, which captures all of its cinematic glory.