Hungary's Magyar plans to suspend state media news broadcasts

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Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar has announced plans to suspend news broadcasts on state television and radio until independent and unbiased coverage can be guaranteed.

The move comes just a day after his landslide victory over Viktor Orbán, signaling an aggressive push to dismantle what Magyar describes as a politicised media system aligned with the previous government.

Magyar said one of his first actions in office would be to halt state-funded news programming, which he accused of serving as "propaganda," while new safeguards are introduced. He also proposed creating an independent oversight body, potentially modeled on institutions such as the BBC, to ensure editorial neutrality.

"One of the first measures will be to stop the news broadcasts of the public television and radio," he says. And the new administration will seek to establish "a board to ensure the independence of state media," drawing from the experiences of the BBC "or some other way."