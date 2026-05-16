How to watch the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with Max Verstappen, from Saturday to Sunday

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The prestigious endurance race 24 Hours of Nürburgring starts this Saturday, May 16, with the largest edition in ten years, 161 entries across 23 classes, with GT3, GT4, touring cars and even more types of racing cars, driving during 24 hours around the 25-kilometer Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, known as the "Green Hell" for the challenging conditions (last month, there was a fatal accident during qualifiers.

Among the participants this year, we find F1 driver Max Verstappen, which has attracted a bigger global audience to the race, held annually since 1970. In fact, some believe that Verstappen may end his F1 career sooner rather than later to focus on races like this one... His team, a Red Bull-backed Mercedes and Windward Racing with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with number #3, starts fourth in the grid, and Verstappen will be driving with Lucas Auer, Jules Gouno and Dani Juncadella, who made the best lap time at 8 minutes, 12.005 seconds.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Nürburgring

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring will start at 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST on Saturday. Naturally, it ends at 15:00 CEST on Sunday May 17. The formation lap will begin at 14:40 CEST, 13:40 BST.

You can watch if on YouTube here:

The race will also be broadcast on German in this livestream.