How to watch Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix live this weekend

Although Max Verstappen has already been crowned F1 World Champion again, there are still two Grand Prix to be held, starting this weekend. And there is still much at stake at the Constructors Standings, with Ferrari closing in on McLaren (not without controversy) and Red Bull not giving up yet.

McLaren lead the table with 608 points, followed by Ferrari with 584 and Red Bull with 555 points. McLaren could win the title this weekend if they extend their 24 points advantage by 21 over Ferrari.

What time is the Qatar GP

The practice sessions will start Friday, November 29, at 14:30 local time (that is 12:30 CET, Central European Time, one hour prior in UK time).

The final sprint of the season will be Saturday at 13:00 CET (12:00 BMT UK time).

The Race will start on Sunday at 15:00 CET (14 GMT UK time).

The following weekend, from December 6-8, will take place in Abu Dhabi, and will only have the Race (not sprint), so only 44 points will be at stake by then.