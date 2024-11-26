Sainz and Leclerc's feud from Las Vegas GP, explained

HQ

Ferrari brought a good haul from Las Vegas GP last weekend, with a third and fourth position that gets them closer to McLaren in constructors standing, but Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were involved in an ugly and confusing quarrel. What really happened?

Both Sainz and Leclerc got into heated radio discussions with the team members, after confussion with the team's orders led to Sainz finishing third and entering the podium.

Some radio recording caught Leclerc exploding in anger and swearing, as he thought Sainz hadn't followed the orders (to stay behind him), while actually Sainz, whose tyres were in better condition than Leclerc's, opted to ensure the third place and points for Ferrari as a whole.

Media from Spain has sided with Sainz, accusing the monegasque of being a sore loser, while media from Italy has sided with Leclerc (and Ferrari) blaming Sainz of not following orders. The situation is really messy, but perhaps it is better not to draw conclusions about a feud between the two Ferrari drivers.

"I mean, every time there's these kind of frustrations, obviously there's not the background for everybody" said Leclerc, record "There's just no need for me to go into details of everything that's discussed. I won't go further into that discussion", as picked by F1 website.

Sainz puts the blame on the team's incoordination, and suggests that, with a better team effort, the outcome could have been different. Unrelated to Leclerc's frustration by finishing fourth, Sainz cites another incident, when he has ordered to pit and then the opposite at the last second, causing him to loose valuable seconds.

"In this sport, you need to do things perfectly weekend in, weekend out. We've been doing things really well in strategy and on race management all year around but today wasn't our day. We just didn't do things well and we will have to learn from it and make sure we come back in Qatar stronger".

Although Sainz (in his final weeks at Ferrari) also acknowledged that "Mercedes were simply the quickest car today. Maybe one way or another they would have beaten us anyway."