How long is Paddington in Peru?

Movies have been getting longer and longer and now many require you to sit down in the cinemas, or on your sofa, for well over two and a half hours. Thankfully, this trend won't be reflected in what could be one 2024's top films.

The anticipated Paddington in Peru will only clock 106 minutes (1 hour and 46 minutes) in length. This has been confirmed by the Irish Film Classification Office (thanks, Digital Spy), where it is specifically mentioned that the film is 106 minutes and 15 seconds in duration.

The classification does also affirm how very family-friendly the film will be, with no drugs, sex/nudity, or bad language, and with only mild violence and consistent threats throughout. Needless to say, if you were hoping for a foul-mouthed Paddington this time, or a bear addicted to cocaine instead of marmalade, this third instalment into the series won't offer anything to this degree.

As for when Paddington in Peru will premiere, the film will arrive first in UK cinemas on November 8. Check out the latest trailer below.