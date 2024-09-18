Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered receives ESRB rating

HQ

For over two years now we've been hearing rumours of a current-gen version of Guerrilla's 2017 hit Horizon: Zero Dawn. While its sequel surpassed it in many of its technical aspects, the original was a well-rounded open-world adventure with a gripping narrative and a living world that resonated deeply with PS4 gamers. In 2022 it seemed that a project for a remake or remaster was in the works, but we hadn't heard anything official since.

Now, the ESRB has added a page rating Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered, giving it a T (Teen) rating, alluding to Blood, Drug Reference, Language, Mild Sexual Themes and Violence. This new version is expected to arrive on PC and PlayStation 5, but its release window is currently unknown. However, the fact that the game has already been received by the American rating agency indicates that most of the work has been completed and that its announcement is quite close.

Are you interested in returning to Horizon: Zero Dawn in an updated version?

Thanks, VGC.