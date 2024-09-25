Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real and coming to PS5 on October 31

HQ

It seems that some insiders did get some information right prior to the State of Play broadcast. Although in this case it wasn't very difficult, as the ESRB had already added a page with the game's rating. In any case, Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered has been officially revealed today, and has also confirmed that it will arrive on 31 October.

This version incorporates, in addition to the base game, the content of the PS4 Complete Edition. That is, the DLC The Frozen Wilds. On the other hand, Aloy will take advantage of some of the improvements of the current hardware, such as 3D audio and Dualsense haptic response and adaptive triggers.

Finally, the game's shaders and textures have been tweaked, and the original character modelling has also been tweaked to make them more similar to Horizon Forbidden West.

Ready to relive the epic story of Aloy of the Nora in Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered?