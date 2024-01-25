English
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PC in March

Will include the Burning Shores DLC, unlocked frame rates, NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS and more.

We already knew Horizon Forbidden West was set to launch on PC in "early 2024", but now it's time to reveal the exact date and what kind of features we can look forward to.

Guerrilla Games and Nixxes Software confirm that Horizon Forbidden West's Complete Edition will be released on PC the 21st of March. They've also given us a trailer showing off many of the features PC players can look forward to, including unlocked frame rates, NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, support for ultrawide displays, direct storage and "extensive controller support". Expect to learn a lot more about these and other improvements in the coming weeks.

Horizon Forbidden West

