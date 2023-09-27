Confirmed: Horizon: Forbidden West Complete Edition to be released next week

HQ

Update: Sony confirms content and date for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Following the information we shared this morning due to a leak, PlayStation has been quick to confirm that the complete edition with base game and DLC for Horizon: Forbidden West will indeed arrive on October 6th for PS5. The PC version, however, will be launched in early 2024.

In addition, the blog post also detailed the additional content included in this edition, which is as follows:



Horizon Forbidden West for PS5



Burning Shores DLC for PS5



Digital soundtrack



Digital art book



Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*





In-game items:



Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)



In-game items unlocked via story progression:



Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow



Nora Thunder Elite outfit



Nora Thunder Sling



Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece



Resources pack



[Original news]

Neither Sony nor Guerrilla have confirmed anything about a rumoured full edition of Horizon Forbidden West, although there has been a number of rumours and hints in recent months pointing in that direction. The complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success and one of the biggest first-party titles for the company in recent years, so it should come as no surprise that the full version of its sequel will arrive in plenty of time to appear on gift lists for the Christmas campaign.

And it's coming quite soon, in fact, because Gematsu has spotted a Japanese retailer's listing for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition with a release date of October 6, Friday next week, at a price of 7,981 yen (around 50 euros at current exchange rates).

Although unconfirmed, if it follows the same release model as Zero Dawn, this Complete Edition should include the digital soundtrack, a digital comic book and art book.

Will you buy Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition?