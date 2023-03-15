Hi-Fi Rush trailer highlights its accolades

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush has recently revealed its new accolades trailer, highlighting the high review scores and praise that the game got from critics.

Launching earlier this year and taking the gaming community by surprise, Hi-Fi Rush is even being talked about as a game of the year contender by many. It's received almost universal acclaim from critics and players, even as it marks a departure from Tango Gameworks' traditional horror style of game.

The rhythm-based action game is full of interesting visuals, references to other media, and more that have made it one of 2023's highlights. 2 million people have already played Hi-Fi Rush, but with this accolades trailer, Bethesda is looking to boost that number even higher.

