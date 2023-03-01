Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush has more than 2 million players

Do you want a sequel to this, The Evil Within or Ghostwire Tokyo?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even if the surprise was spoiled at the eleventh hour, Microsoft reminded us of how fun a game shadow dropping can be when Hi-Fi Rush was announced and launched at Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct on January 25. The fact that it's available on Game Pass hasn't stopped it from doing pretty well on Steam either, which takes us to tonight's great news.

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have revealed that Hi-Fi Rush has surpassed 2 million players since launch.

Hopefully, this means we'll see a lot more of Chai, 808 and other creative smaller games like this in the future.

Hi-Fi Rush

Related texts

0
Hi-Fi RushScore

Hi-Fi Rush
REVIEW. Written by Måns Lindman

We've put our rhythm to the test in Tango Gameworks' surprise launched action game.



Loading next content