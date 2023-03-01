Hi-Fi Rush has more than 2 million players

HQ

Even if the surprise was spoiled at the eleventh hour, Microsoft reminded us of how fun a game shadow dropping can be when Hi-Fi Rush was announced and launched at Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct on January 25. The fact that it's available on Game Pass hasn't stopped it from doing pretty well on Steam either, which takes us to tonight's great news.

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have revealed that Hi-Fi Rush has surpassed 2 million players since launch.

Hopefully, this means we'll see a lot more of Chai, 808 and other creative smaller games like this in the future.