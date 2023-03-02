Hi-Fi Rush now has a photo mode

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
The latest patch also brought a few fixes to various issues.
HQ
Everybody seems to love Hi-Fi Rush, which was both announced and released late January during Microsoft's and Bethesda's Developer_Direct. As we reported earlier today, the game just reached the milestone of having more than two million players already, something we think is very well deserved (read our review where we explain why).
Now the game has become even better, as a new update has been released, both sorting out some issues, but also added a much requested photo mode. People have been taking tons of screenshots from Hi-Fi Rush, and now it's finally possible to do this with style.
Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by a specific shader setting
Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process
Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10
Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort's phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.
Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12
Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.
Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted
QA-1MIL's attack behavior has been adjusted
Some of Mimosa's dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)
Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence "final result" Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.
Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot's laser when using the magnet grapple
Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight
Fixed the issue when after taking damage during the Rekka fight at specific timings or after the game over sequence, the player is able to move Chai.
Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished
Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai's hand doesn't look super weird
Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.
Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity
Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.
"Game over" explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations
Tracks 3 and 4: Zanzo's programmers' salary adjusted for inflation