Hi-Fi Rush now has a photo mode

Everybody seems to love Hi-Fi Rush, which was both announced and released late January during Microsoft's and Bethesda's Developer_Direct. As we reported earlier today, the game just reached the milestone of having more than two million players already, something we think is very well deserved (read our review where we explain why).

Now the game has become even better, as a new update has been released, both sorting out some issues, but also added a much requested photo mode. People have been taking tons of screenshots from Hi-Fi Rush, and now it's finally possible to do this with style.

You can check out the patch notes below and head over this way for a quick photo mode guide.