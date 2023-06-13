Hi-Fi Rush is getting two new modes, enemies and songs for free in July

HQ

At the start of the month, Steam Achievements made it seem like Hi-Fi Rush would receive more content soon, and now it's official.

Arcade Challenge! is a free update coming to Hi-Fi Rush on the 5th of July, and the highlights are two new modes that will spice things up. BPM Rush will have us fight our way through waves of enemies while the beats per minute and challenges keep increasing until we're up to 200 BPM. Sounds like a fun mode for those of us who want to test just how good we are, but there will also be easy difficult options if you find it too hard.

Power up! Tower up! is basically a randomised version of Rhythm Tower where Chai starts with a blank slate and has to grow stronger by defeating enemies. Completing one round will let us choose between randomised "Upgrades" and "Bugs". Upgrades boost our stats and give us boons while lowering the score multiplier. Bugs, meanwhile, are negative modifiers that boost our score potential.

The update also includes five new song, two new enemies, new special attacks and a challenge system that rewards us with new accessories for Chai, 808 and Korsica. That last part is probably one of the reasons why we're also getting new photo mode options.

See of all this in action below.